Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

DCOM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,588. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $401.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

