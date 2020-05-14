Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Duke Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.05 to $5.45 EPS.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

