Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05 to $5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.