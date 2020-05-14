Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.14 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $999,689.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 in the last three months.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

