Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $32.93. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynatrace shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 1,284,418 shares changing hands.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

