electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 43.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

electroCore stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

