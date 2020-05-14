Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 350,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

