Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

