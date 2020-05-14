EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Stock Price Up 43.8%

EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT)’s share price rose 43.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 74,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 19,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

EnXnet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXNT)

EnXnet, Inc engages in the exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and petroleum properties. It develops hydrocarbon resources primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

