Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $19.30 on Thursday, reaching $659.50. The stock had a trading volume of 498,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.