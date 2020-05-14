Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. 41,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth $39,236,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

