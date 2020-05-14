EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Insider Purchases £977.92 in Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Chantal Benedicte Forrest bought 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £977.92 ($1,286.40).
DEV stock traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.35 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,342 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. EVR Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.95 ($0.10).
EVR Company Profile
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.