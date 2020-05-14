EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Insider Purchases £977.92 in Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Chantal Benedicte Forrest bought 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £977.92 ($1,286.40).

DEV stock traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.35 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,342 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. EVR Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Get EVR alerts:

EVR Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.