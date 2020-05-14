Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 178,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,682,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

