Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,129 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.34% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 820,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,750. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.