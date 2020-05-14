First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBK. BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

