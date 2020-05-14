First Manhattan Co. Acquires 3,029 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.78% of AutoZone worth $153,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $313,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,181.20.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $15.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,059.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,787. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $944.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

