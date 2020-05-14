First Manhattan Co. Buys 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $58,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $688.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

