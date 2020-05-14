First Manhattan Co. Buys 60,505 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.08. 3,831,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

