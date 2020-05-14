First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $124,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 5,845,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

