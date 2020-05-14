First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,885 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $148,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 158.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 289,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,095,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,655,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $129.77. 3,777,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

