First Manhattan Co. Purchases 41,995 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Fortive worth $49,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,033,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $207,985,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 197,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

