First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 350,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

