First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,702 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $157,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.29. 1,084,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

