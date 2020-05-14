First Manhattan Co. Sells 9,740 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after buying an additional 5,575,403 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864,950 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,069. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.