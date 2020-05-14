First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $477,049,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.28. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.