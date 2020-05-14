Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $152.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

FISV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.30. 632,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 162.2% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 281,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 118.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,103,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 598,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

