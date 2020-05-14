Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:TUNE remained flat at $GBX 570 ($7.50) during trading on Thursday. 12,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $331.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.01. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 750 ($9.87).
About Focusrite
