Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:TUNE remained flat at $GBX 570 ($7.50) during trading on Thursday. 12,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $331.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.01. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 750 ($9.87).

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

