Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 15,000 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.59% of J2 Global worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,043. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

