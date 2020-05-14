Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 16,833 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.22% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 377,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 181.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,662,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 146,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 42,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.17 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

