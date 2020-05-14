Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 284,200 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.66% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.