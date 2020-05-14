Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 63,221 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $141,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. 4,263,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 833.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

