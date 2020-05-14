Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 353,988 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,988 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 68,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

