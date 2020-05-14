Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.