Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 114,500 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.68% of Frontdoor worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 5,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,474. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.