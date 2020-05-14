Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,224 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Baidu by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $6,080,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $95.07. 299,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,650. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

