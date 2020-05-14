Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 218,719 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5,581.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218,719 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 1,279,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,508,359. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

