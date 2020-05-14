Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 8,906 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.27% of FOX worth $39,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 446,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

