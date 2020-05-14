Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,843,000 after buying an additional 125,793 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,758. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

