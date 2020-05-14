Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 36,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

