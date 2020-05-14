Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.66% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $86,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

JLL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,920. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.