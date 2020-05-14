Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $106.99 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,817 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $106,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

