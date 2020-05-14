Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $123.61 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $123,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 181,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UNH traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.30. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

