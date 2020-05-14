Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.30 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CME Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.77. The stock had a trading volume of 115,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.18. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.