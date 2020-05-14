Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.40 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.45% of TCF Financial worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

