Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $64.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $64,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,622. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.