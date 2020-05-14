Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $90.12 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $90,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 205,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 78,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

