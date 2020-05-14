Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 3,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.32% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

IGIB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.70. 20,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,891. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

