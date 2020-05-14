Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.49% of Qualys worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $19,834,006. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

