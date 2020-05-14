Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,449 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 246,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.39. 3,170,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

