Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $27.02 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,152,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

